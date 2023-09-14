Germany Euro 2024 squad: Rudi Völler's full squad for the Euro 2024 build-up

Germany's Euro 2024 squad announcement will come around sooner than you think, as the tournament hosts look towards next summer – when they will hope to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time since 1996.

While they have qualified automatically as hosts, the three-time winners' preparations so far have hardly been ideal: they currently don't have a permanent manager, with national legend Rudi Völler stepping in as caretaker after Hansi Flick became the first Germany boss ever to be sacked.

Three straight defeats – part of a longer run of five games without a win – culminating in a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan cost Flick his job in September – and, while Völler stopped the rot by guiding his country to a 2-1 win over France in his first match in charge, this is still a Germany team in transition and there's plenty of work to be done between now and June.

Germany's squad

Germany Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

GK: Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

DF: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

DF: Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)

DF: Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Robin Gosens (Union Berlin)

MF: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MF: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

MF: Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Jonas Hoffman (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

MF: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

MF: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

FW: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

FW: Kevin Schade (Brentford)

FW: Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Germany Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Germany caretaker manager: Rudi Völler

Rudi Völler, Germany caretaker manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of West Germany's star players of the 1980s, Rudi Völler ensured icon status by helping his country to glory at the 1990 World Cup.

He almost repeated the feat as a manager, guiding Germany to the final of the 2002 World Cup – where they lost to Brazil – but it remains to be seen whether he will take the job on a permanent basis for a second time two decades on.

Germany's star player

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most experienced players in the Germany squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

All being well, Joshua Kimmich won't be far off 100 caps for Germany by the time Euro 2024 rolls around.

The versatile Bayern Munich playmaker has established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football – although he's proved himself equally adept right-back – getting his hands on every piece of silverware on offer at club level.

If Germany are to bounce back from the ignominy of their 2022 World Cup group stage exit, Kimmich will be key – wherever he lines up.

