Germany Women’s Euro 2022 group: Who will Germany face in Group B?

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 group contains Denmark, Spain, and Finland. Germany have won the European Championships more than any other team, with the Netherlands ending their consecutive winning streak that had stretched to six competitions back in 2017. How they fare in this group will give us a clue as to whether they are capable of taking back their grip on the Women's Euro 2022 championship.

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 group: Denmark

8th July

Germany will begin Euro 2022 with a rematch of what was their last game at Euro 2017. Denmark ended their run of European Championships at the quarter-final stage with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Nadia Nadim and Theresa Eslund.

There will likely be no Nadim at this year’s Euros after she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury but Germany will still have to watch out for the world’s most expensive women’s footballer, Pernille Harder. Alongside Harder, there are a number of younger Danish players worth keeping an eye on. Highly thought of Sofie Svava moved to Real Madrid this season after a tricky year at Wolfsburg whilst Emma Snerle recently scored her first WSL goal after a January move to West Ham.

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 group: Spain

12th July

Germany’s second group game will come against Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. The two recently met as part of the Arnold Clark Cup with Germany drawing 1-1 with Spain thanks to a late Lea Schüller goal. However, Spain were dominant for much of that match, and go into the Euros as the bookies’ favourites, thanks mainly to the number of Barcelona players in their squad.

It is hard to find any weakness in this Spain side on paper. Their midfield will contain three of the most technically gifted players in the world in Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas. It would be hard to argue against Irene Paredes and Mapi Leon being the most talented central defensive partnership available. Up front, Jenni Hermoso is a proven goalscorer. Yet, Spain are not Barcelona, and there are some question marks over whether Jorge Vilda is the man to get the most out of these players.

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 group: Finland

16th July

Germany will finish off their Euro 2022 group with what technically should be their easiest game in the group. Germany beat Finland back in the semi-finals of the 2005 Euros and have won four of their last five meetings. Managed by Anna Signeul, Finland have had a mixed recent record with an impressive draw over Brazil being negated by two heavy losses to France and the Netherlands.

Midfielder Eveliina Summanen has impressed in recent matches for Tottenham whilst fullback Emma Koivisto has been a real threat for Brighton. Meanwhile Natalie Kuikka remains their stand-out star, playing for the Portland Thorns in the USA.