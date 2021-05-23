Hungary Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Hungary Euro 2020 group has rightly been christened the tournament's 'group of death'.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was originally scheduled for last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The 16th edition of the Euros, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a clash involving Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be at Wembley on July 11.

Group F

France

Germany

Portugal

Hungary

Hungary are competing at a second consecutive European Championship for the first time in their history, having made the knockout stage of Euro 2016.

Drawn in a group with Portugal, Iceland and Austria, Hungary finished in top spot in France five years ago.

They were unable to get beyond Belgium in the round of 16, but advancing beyond the group phase was an achievement in itself.

Hungary would initially have been hoping to do the same this time around, but they have been done no favours whatsoever by the draw.

The group of death kicks off on June 15, with Hungary facing reigning champions Portugal in Budapest.

They did hold Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling game at Euro 2016, but Hungary will go into that game as huge underdogs.

Next up is a meeting with France, the world champions, at the same venue on June 19.

Marco Rossi’s side will then leave Budapest for Munich, where they are scheduled to face Germany on June 23.

The Magyars twice reached the semi-finals of the Euros in 1964 and 1972, but a repeat performance this summer is unlikely.

Still, Hungary upset the odds at Euro 2016 and should not be written off before a ball has been kicked.