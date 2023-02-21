Inter Milan v Porto live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Inter Milan v Porto live stream and match preview, Wednesday February 22, 8pm GMT

Looking for an Inter Milan v Porto live stream? We've got you covered. Inter Milan v Porto is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Serial Serie A slayers Porto travel to San Siro on Wednesday to try and take down yet another Italian giant in European competition when they face Inter Milan.

The Portuguese club have enjoyed last-16 Champions League wins over Roma and Juventus in the Champions League in recent years and even picked up a win and a draw against AC Milan in this season’s group stage.

Sergio Conceicao will be hoping to produce another Italian job when his side faces an Inter team led by his former Lazio team-mate Simone Inzaghi.

The pair won a Serie A title together in 2000, but there will be no room for friendship when the two clubs look for an early advantage to take back to Portugal.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Joaquin Correa is out for Inter with a thigh injury but would’ve been unlikely to start anyway, and Inzaghi otherwise has a full-strength side to pick from.

Alessandro Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez will need to tread carefully, as both are one yellow card away from suspension.

Porto’s injury list includes Fabio Cardoso, Gabriel Veron, Evanilson and Francisco Meixedo, while Mateus Uribe, Otavio and Wenderson Galeno are doubts.

Form

Inter Milan: WDWWW

Porto: WWWWW

Referee

Srdjan Jovanovic of Serbia will be the referee for Inter Milan v Porto.

Stadium

Inter Milan v Porto will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Kick-off and channel

Inter Milan v Porto kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, February 22 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

