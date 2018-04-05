Iranian TV blurs out part of Roma's badge during Champions League coverage

That part of the badge is meant to signify Rome's twin founders Romulus and Remus being suckled by the Capitoline Wolf.

But Iran's Voice and Vision organisation - who produce the Iranian Channel 3 show - had no time for it and blurred the nipples out.

Roma lost 4-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday night.

"In 3,000 years, Remus and Romulus were only deprived of their mother's milk, but Iran's state broadcaster deprived them of even a wolf's milk," Denmark-based Iranian sport journalist Mehdi Rostampour joshed on his Telegram channel.

"Should've censored the game as well," huffed one Real Madrid-supporting Reddit user 'zamov'. Can't please 'em all...

