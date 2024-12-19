When is the Women's Super League returning?

The Women's Super League is on its winter break with 10 rounds of the competition already played.

The last round of fixtures were competed on 14/15 December with some surprising results. Chelsea dropped their first points of the league season with a 1-1 draw against Leicester and Manchester City lost 2-1 to Everton.

But when will the English top-flight return? Here's all you need to know.

Women's Super League: When are the next fixtures?

Everton beat Man City in the last round of fixtures (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The league will return on 17 January. The games, which will be played across the weekend, on the league's return are Liverpool v Brighton, Everton v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Leicester, Arsenal v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Chelsea and Manchester City v Manchester United.

There won't be any English women's top-flight action at all during the winter break with the Women's Champions League not returning now until March.

Bunny Shaw is the league's top scorer so far this season (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The Women's FA Cup and League Cup competitions also restart in January. News from women's football won't stop during the five-week break though with the winter transfer window opening on 1 January.

There is set to be a few moves in the WSL with clubs filling gaps made by injuries or ones they were unable to fill during the summer.

There have been rumours USWNT defender Naomi Girma could come to England, while sides like Manchester City may look at loan agreements to bolster their depth.

City are currently missing stars like Alex Greenwood, Vivianne Miedema and Lauren Hemp. City's top-scorer Bunny Shaw is expected to return in the new year.

In FourFourTwo's view, City missed their chance to take a grasp on the title race in round 10 with their loss to Everton. Chelsea are currently six points clear at the top of the WSL.

The Blues boss Sonia Bompastor has been slightly cagey on her transfer plans, saying: “It’s the right time now, me as a coach but also the club, to reflect on our squad.

"Maybe we will be looking for some modifications. When it will be the right time I will tell you what we can change.”