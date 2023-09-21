Israel Euro 2024 squad: Alon Hazan's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Israel Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the country aims to reach its first major tournament since 1970
The Israel Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Alon Hazan hoping to end the nation's long wait to appear at a big finals.
It's been more than 50 years since Israel made their last, and only, major tournament appearance at the 1970 World Cup; they have come close to qualifying for the Euros on a number of occasions, losing to Scotland in the play-offs last time around.
A strong Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far has given the country real hope that they could make it to Germany next summer, though.
Israel's squad
Israel Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Daniel Peretz (Bayern Munich)
- GK: Omri Glazer (Red Star Belgrade)
- GK: Yoav Gerafi (Hapoel Haifa)
- DF: Eli Dasa (Dynamo Moscow)
- DF: Miguel Vitor (Hapoel Be'er Sheva)
- DF: Eyad Abu Abaid (Hapoel Be'er Sheva)
- DF: Stav Lemkin (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Sagiv Yehezkel (Antalyaspor)
- DF: Roy Revivo (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
- DF: Ofir Davidzada (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
- DF: Sean Goldberg (Maccabi Haifa)
- MF: Mahmoud Jaber (Maccabi Haifa)
- MF: Neta Lavi (Gamba Osaka)
- MF: Ramzi Safouri (Antalayaspor)
- MF: Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
- MF: Gabi Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
- MF: Gadi Kinda (Sporting Kansas City)
- MF: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)
- MF: Mohammad Abu Fani (Ferencvaros)
- MF: Dolev Haziza (Maccabi Haifa)
- FW: Shon Weissman (Granada)
- FW: Manor Solomon (Tottenham)
- FW: Dor Turgeman (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
- FW: Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union)
- FW: Dean David (Maccabi Haifa)
- FW: Liel Abada (Celtic)
Israel Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Israel manager: Alon Hazan
Alon Hazan had been involved in the Israel set-up for more than a decade – mainly as U17 coach – before taking charge of the senior team in 2022.
The former midfielder – who helped Watford win promotion to the Premier League in 1999 – is one of Israel's most-capped players of all time, featuring 72 times between 1990 and 2000
Israel's star player
Manor Solomon
An impressive loan spell with Fulham in 2022/23 earned Manor Solomon a move to Tottenham last summer.
The speedy winger has been a key member of the Israeli national team since 2019, scoring some crucial goals for his country.
FAQs
How many players are Israel allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
