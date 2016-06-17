Trending

Italy vs Sweden - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo

By

All the action, minute by minute

  • Match Italy vs Sweden, Euro 2016 Group F
  • KO 2pm, Fri 17 June
  • Venue Stade Municipal, Toulouse
  • Your host Ben Clark

[View the story "Italy vs Sweden - LIVE with FourFourTwo!" on Storify]

Italy vs Sweden - LIVE with FourFourTwo!

All the fun, minute by minute, with the best tweets, videos and chatter

Storified by FourFourTwo· Fri, Jun 17 2016 12:03:35

Euro 2016 news hub • Euro 2016 guide • Euro 2016 analysis