How to watch Netherlands v Finland: TV channel, live streams, match preview

Watch Netherlands v Finland as Ronald Koeman's side look to continue their impressive record in World Cup 2026 qualifying. Read on for all the details regarding TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Netherlands are yet to taste defeat in 2025 thus far, and with only two and a bit months left to go of the calendar year, it is worth commending the job Ronald Koeman is doing.

An easy win over Malta last time out saw goals from Cody Gakpo (2), Tijani Reijnders and Memphis Depay, with Finland up next.

Jacob Friis's side are still in with a real chance themselves of making it to the World Cup, and thus doing so would be the first time in their history.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Netherlands vs Finland online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch Netherlands v Finland in the UK

Netherlands v Finland will be shown live on Amazon Prime video on Sunday evening in the UK.

The international games are available on Prime on a pay-per-view basis at £2.49, so you don't need a monthly Prime membership to purchase and watch the game.

How to watch Netherlands v Finland in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Netherlands v Finland on Fox Sports, with kick-off at 12:00pm ET.

How to watch Netherlands v Finland from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.

Netherlands v Finland: Match preview

The luminous orange seem to be heading on a steamrolling road to the US, Canada and Mexico with their impressive qualifying record, something to behold thus far.

It is now four wins and one draw for the Netherlands, scoring 18 goals and conceding just three along the way.

That probably helps with Liverpool hero Virgil Van Dijk at the back, but in attack, Cody Gakpo seems to be pulling his weight too for his nation.

Finland are finely placed in 3rd in Group G with 10 points and are level on points with second-placed Poland.

Having already beaten Lithuania in this international break, it would take quite the result to disrupt the hosts' flow in Amsterdam, but stranger things have happened.

Hannover forward Benjamin Källman scored last time out, and his fine finishing will have to come in handy if opportunities do arise against a usually water-tight Dutch backline this weekend.