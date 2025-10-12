How to watch Scotland vs Belarus: TV channels and live streams as Tartan Army edge closer to World Cup qualification

Watch Scotland vs Belarus as Group C starts to heat up, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Scotland's dream of World Cup qualification is alive and well but Greece threatened to knock them back a step at Hampden on Thursday.

Kostas Tsimikas put the visitors ahead with more than an hour played but Steve Clarke's Scotland are made of stern stuff these days.

Goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes earned them a 3-1 win to keep them level on points with Group C leaders Denmark.

Scotland's second home qualifier of the international weekend will be broadcast live across the BBC including television coverage on BBC Two and BBC Scotland as well as BBC Two in both Wales and Northern Ireland.

It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer.

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Scotland vs Belarus on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.

Denmark will be expected to beat Greece on Sunday but a win for Scotland in the earlier game, at home against the group's bottom team, would give the Danes something to chew over at Parken.

Belarus have offered nothing in the group. They were beaten 6-0 in a 'home' fixture against Denmark in Hungary on Thursday, taking their total number of goals conceded to 13 in three games.

While Greece are superior to Belarus, it's clear that the likelier two to be slugging it out at the top of Group C are Scotland and Denmark. If Clarke's side can avoid a slip-up in Glasgow, November's group finale at home against Denmark will be oozing jeopardy.

Scotland could crank that up still further by beating Greece in Piraeus next time out but it would count for little if they were to find a way to not beat the Belarusians.

Such is their form going into Sunday's game, a calamity seems less likely than ever.