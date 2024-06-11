Euro 2024: Who is Romelu Lukaku's wife?

By
published

So who is Romelu Lukaku's wife? Here's your Euro 2024 lowdown of some of football's most famous WAGs

Euro 2024: Who is Romelu Lukaku's wife?
Romelu Lukaku pictured in training for the Belgium national team (Image credit: Getty)

So who is Romelu Lukaku's wife, and is she watching him at Euro 2024?

The striker has won 114 caps for the Red Devils at the time of writing, having made his international debut in 2010. He is the country's all-time top scorer with 83 goals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 