Euro 2024: Who is Romelu Lukaku's wife?
So who is Romelu Lukaku's wife? Here's your Euro 2024 lowdown of some of football's most famous WAGs
So who is Romelu Lukaku's wife, and is she watching him at Euro 2024?
The striker has won 114 caps for the Red Devils at the time of writing, having made his international debut in 2010. He is the country's all-time top scorer with 83 goals.
But is he in a relationship, as of Euro 2024?
Who is Romelu Lukaku's wife?
Lukaku is not married, and he is not known to have a girlfriend at the moment.
He was previously in a relationship with Sarah Mens, a Dutch woman he met while on holiday in the United States in 2016. Lukaku and Mens dated for five years but decided to break up in 2021. That did not seem to affect the Belgian's form, as he fired Inter to the Serie A title that year.
However, Lukaku's return for a second spell at Chelsea did not go to plan, and he has had an injury-hit start to his first campaign back after moving back to Inter on loan in the summer.
Lukaku will hope to be fully fit and sharp by the time the tournament gets underway.
