Leeds United v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United v Newcastle United live stream, Saturday 22 January, 3pm GMT

Newcastle will be seeking only their second win of the season when they visit Leeds on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side came close to registering another victory last time out. Allan Saint-Maximin put the home team ahead against Watford shortly after half-time at St James’ Park, and Newcastle were still ahead as the match entered the closing stages. However, a Joao Pedro header in the 87th minute earned the Hornets a point and left Newcastle in the bottom three.

The Magpies have already splashed the cash in the January transfer window, bringing in Kieran Tripper and Chris Wood – two players with substantial Premier League experience. Newcastle are likely to bring in more players before the deadline at the end of the month (at the time of writing Wood and Trippier are the only new additions), but that will not necessarily guarantee survival in the division.

A Jack Harrison hat-trick brought Leeds an impressive 3-2 victory over West Ham last time out. That was a second consecutive win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and the first time they have managed back-to-back triumphs in the Premier League this term.

Leeds are now nine points above the bottom three and will back themselves to stay up. Another win here would move the Whites into the sanctuary of mid-table with 17 matches left to play.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez. Javi Manquillo is available again following a one-match suspension, and Ciaran Clark could also be back in the matchday squad.

Leeds will have to make do without Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo, Kalvin Phillips, Joe Gelhardt, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell. Patrick Bamford is closing in on a return following a hip problem but will not play on Saturday, while Diego Llorente is available for selection after serving a ban.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 22 January. See below for international broadcast options.

