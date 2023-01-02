Leicester City vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leicester City vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 7.45pm GMT

Leicester City vs Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leicester City vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Leicester City vs Fulham is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Leicester (opens in new tab)'s hopes of European qualification are fading fast, after Brendan Rodgers went down 2-1 to Liverpool (opens in new tab) last time out.

The Foxes have slipped to within just three points of the bottom three, leaving Rodgers under pressure once more.

Fulham (opens in new tab) beat Southampton (opens in new tab) 2-1 on New Year's Eve. Marco Silva's side are enjoying an excellent season in the Premier League following promotion last time out.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Patson Daka and Ryan Bertrand.

Fulham will have to make do without Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano, but Layvin Kurzawa could be fit to feature in some capacity.

Form

Leicester's form had picked up before the World Cup, but they lost back-to-back games over the festive period.

Fulham have won both of their matches since the resumption of the Premier League, climbing into the top seven as a result.

Referee

Darren Bond will be the referee for Leicester City vs Fulham.

Stadium

Leicester City vs Fulham will be played at the 32,361-capacity King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Kick-off and channel

Leicester City vs Fulham kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.