Leicester City vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leicester City vs West Ham United live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Leicester City vs West Ham United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leicester City vs West Ham United live stream? We've got you covered. Leicester City vs West Ham United live stream is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Leicester must beat West Ham on Sunday to have any chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

A victory for the Foxes would be enough to secure survival if Everton fail to pick up all three points against Bournemouth.

The odds are stacked against Leicester but they are not dead and buried just yet.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Leicester will have to make do without James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ward. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans will need to be assessed.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Gianluca Scamacca, but Flynn Downes should be available after illness.

Form

Leicester have won just one of their seven games under Dean Smith, but they turned in an improved defensive display in Monday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

West Ham have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat of Leeds last weekend.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Leicester City vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Leicester City vs West Ham United will be played at the 32,261-capacity King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Kick-off and channel

Leicester City vs West Ham United kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.