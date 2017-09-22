Levante's Chema Rodriguez channels inner Zidane with wonder strike

Chema Rodriguez broke the deadlock for hosts Levante in a tight contest against Sociedad on Thursday night at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

On the stroke of half-time, Jose Luis Morales whipped the ball towards the edge of the penalty box. Chema was there waiting and, with his left foot, unleashed a neck-height volley towards goal which crashed into the top corner of the net.

Not a bad strike for a centre back. Morales doubled the newly-promoted side’s advantage 15 minutes from time as he converted a penalty, before Enis Bardhi curled in a lovely free-kick to give Levante a 3-1 victory.

