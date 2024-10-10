Line-up quiz! Can you name the England XI that drew 2-2 with Greece in 2001?

It's time for another line-up quiz - and ahead of England's clash against Greece at Wembley tonight we're revisiting their famous 2001 Old Trafford encounter.

That clash was the climax of an eventful 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign that was reaching a nail-biting conclusion. The Three Lions kicked off their campaign by losing to Germany in the final match at the old Wembley, which led to Kevin Keegan quitting as England boss in the toilet.

Sven-Goran Eriksson took over from the former Newcastle United boss and masterminded one of England's great away days, a 5-1 win in Munich. But England still had work to do as they went into their final qualifier against Greece at Old Trafford and were trailing 2-1 in stoppage time, needing a draw to top the group and avoid a tricky play-off against Ukraine.

What followed was one of the most iconic moments in recent England history - but we can't tell you who scored, as that would hand one of the answers from our line-up quiz to you on a plate.

So our task to you is to name that entire England starting line-up. If you don't get the aforementioned anonymous goalscorer then we fear you may not be up to the task of naming the other ten players, but give it a go anyway.

But… you can have some from Kwizly. Simply sign in and you can get a hint on this football quiz by clicking the Hint button to get the next letter of the next player you're currently trying to guess.

11 players to guess, no time limit on this one.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

