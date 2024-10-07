Line-up quiz! Can you name the Tottenham XI that beat Wigan 9-1 in 2009?
Jermaine Defoe turns 42 today - let's recall the time he scored five in one Premier League game
Football quiz time – and we're looking for Tottenham's line-up against Wigan in 2009.
It's still Spurs' biggest-ever Premier League win. The Lilywhites thrashed the Latics, thanks to an inspired second half from Jermain Defoe - you can have that one - who notched five.
It's still a joint record for most goals in a top-flight fixture since 1992. So who else played?
We've arranged the XI out for this Premier League quiz and we're only looking for surnames only. We can tell you that Harry Redknapp was the manager, too. No more hints from us!
But… you can have some from Kwizly. Simply sign in and you can get a hint on this Tottenham quiz by clicking the Hint button to get the next letter of the next player you're currently trying to guess.
11 players to guess, no time limit on this one.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Line-up quiz! Can you name the Bournemouth line-up from the 2019 win over Southampton?
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League finalist to have played in the Premier League since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name these 40 Premier League cult heroes?
Quiz! Can you name the players, teams and coaches to have unlocked these landmark achievements?
Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?
Quiz! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.