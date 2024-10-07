Line-up quiz! Can you name the Tottenham XI that beat Wigan 9-1 in 2009?

You can have him for free

Football quiz time – and we're looking for Tottenham's line-up against Wigan in 2009.

It's still Spurs' biggest-ever Premier League win. The Lilywhites thrashed the Latics, thanks to an inspired second half from Jermain Defoe - you can have that one - who notched five.

It's still a joint record for most goals in a top-flight fixture since 1992. So who else played?

We've arranged the XI out for this Premier League quiz and we're only looking for surnames only. We can tell you that Harry Redknapp was the manager, too. No more hints from us!

But… you can have some from Kwizly. Simply sign in and you can get a hint on this Tottenham quiz by clicking the Hint button to get the next letter of the next player you're currently trying to guess.

11 players to guess, no time limit on this one.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

