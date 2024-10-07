Line-up quiz! Can you name the Tottenham XI that beat Wigan 9-1 in 2009?

By
published

Jermaine Defoe turns 42 today - let's recall the time he scored five in one Premier League game

Jermain Defoe of Tottenham Hotspur scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wigan Athletic at White Hart Lane on November 22, 2009 in London, England.
You can have him for free (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Football quiz time – and we're looking for Tottenham's line-up against Wigan in 2009.

It's still Spurs' biggest-ever Premier League win. The Lilywhites thrashed the Latics, thanks to an inspired second half from Jermain Defoe - you can have that one - who notched five. 

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 