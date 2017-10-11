Liverpool's Rhian Brewster fires in superb free-kick for England at U17 World Cup

In the 39th minute, the Liverpool youngster perfectly placed his free-kick from 25 yards into the top corner for his first World Cup goal.

What. A. Goal with an absolute worldie October 11, 2017

It's been a highly successful campaign for England so far, having followed up their 4-0 victory over Chile with a 3-2 win against Mexico to progress with a game to spare.

Manchester City's Phil Foden doubled England's lead before Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho converted from the penalty spot.

Diego Lainez pulled two goals back for Mexico, but it wasn't enough to stop England from claiming the three points to top Group F.

