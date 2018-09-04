In the mag: Inside Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool! Dimitar Berbatov exclusive! How do England win in 2022?

Back in May 2015, FourFourTwo’s cover story focused on Jurgen Klopp. Things weren’t going too well for him at Borussia Dortmund, so we ran a piece looking at whether he was about to swap German football for the Premier League and asked which club needed him most – Manchester City, Manchester United or Arsenal?

Strange as it may seem now, Brendan Rodgers seemed secure in the Anfield hotseat a season after almost guiding the Reds to a league title. Just over three years later and it seems odd to imagine Klopp anywhere else, as he’s proved the perfect fit for Liverpool.

Here's what you can find inside another jam-packed issue of FourFourTwo...

Inside Klopp’s empire

Having had the most intriguing summer of the Premier League’s big guns, we delved inside Anfield – speaking to James Milner, Andy Robertson, Rhian Brewster and more about the Klopp effect and how the red half of Merseyside has been revitalised by his presence.

One-on-One

Former Tottenham and Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov drops a serious number of F-bombs as he answers your questions, including whether he was kidnapped and how close he actually came to signing for Man City. Yes, he was everything we hoped he'd be and more...

22 things England must do to win in 2022

After reaching the semi-finals in Russia, England’s quest to win in Qatar begins now. Note: features loads of unicorns, Martin Allen and figuring out what the hell’s going on with the UEFA Nations League.

Between the Lines

“When Kylian Mbappe picked up the ball against Argentina, went on his amazing run from inside his own half and won France a penalty, all I could think was, ‘That’s me’.” Michael Owen tells FFT what it’s like to become a teenage World Cup hero after one spectacular summer.

When Manchester City were rubbish

They may now be a slick footballing juggernaut and among the favourites for the game’s biggest honours this season, but two decades ago they were slumming it in the third tier – and could have sunk even lower.

From YouTube to non-league

Hashtag United have conquered YouTube and generated a global audience of fans – now they want to climb the football pyramid. FFT went behind the scenes with a new footbaling phenomenon.

Marlon Harewood pimped my ride!

The former West Ham striker hasn’t turned his hand to management or punditry – instead, he now spends his days souping-up the cars of football’s biggest stars. Put some flames on it!

The end of the Proper Football Man

Having long been the domain of men who are physically tough and emotionally impenetrable, the British game is undergoing a major cultural shift – but why?

Got your copy of the new FourFourTwo? Tweet us @FourFourTwo using #MyFFT

The October 2018 issue of FourFourTwo is brought to you by Gus Poyet, Patrick Vieira, Dimitar Berbatov, Kaka, Dean Ashton, Andy Robertson, Rhian Brewster, Marlon Harewood, Michael Owen, Jamaal Lascelles and Patrick Kluivert.

Grab it now: Available in print, on iPad and iPhone. Subscribe to FFT here!