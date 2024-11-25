How to watch Man City vs Feyenoord: live stream Tuesday’s Champions League 2024/25 match

Pep Guardiola is in the unprecedented position of having lost five games in a row, so all eyes will be on Tuesday’s Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium. This guide explains how to watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord live streams wherever you are in the world.

Man City vs Feyenoord broadcast info UK: Amazon Prime Video

US: Paramount+

Ireland: Premier Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN f100% risk free

The match kicks off on Tuesday, November 26 at 8.00pm GMT. That’s 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT in the US and 7.00am AEDT (Wednesday) in Australia.

Amazon Prime Video have first pick of Tuesday night Champions League games and this week they’ve chosen this Man City vs Feyenoord live stream. In the US you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can tune in on Stan Sport. Overseas on Tuesday? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual UCL live stream from abroad. Find out more below.

These are strange times in the blue half of Manchester, as City haven’t recorded a win since beating Premier League strugglers Southampton on October 26. Having lost to Sporting Lisbon on their previous European outing and sitting in 10th place in the Champions League table, Pep Guardiola (ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever) could really do with a win.

Dutch opponents Feyenoord (managed by Liverpool boss Arne Slot until last season) are currently 10 places behind City in the expanded Champion League. At any other time you’d expect City to win this game comfortably, but based on current form, all usual bets are off.

This article explains how to watch Man City vs Feyenoord live streams. Looking for another UCL match? Check out our guide to watching the Champions League in 2024/25.

Watch Man City vs Feyenoord on Prime Video in the UK

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber you can watch Man City vs Feyenoord live streams on Prime Video as part of your subscription.

The tech giants have the rights to show 17 matches up to and including the 2024/25 season’s semi-final stage, and have their first pick of Tuesday night fixtures – so far they’ve been prioritising matches involving English teams and we expect that to continue throughout the tournament. You can sign up to Prime for £8.99 per month, and new subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Discovery+ are showing the 187 Champions League matches that aren’t on Prime Video this season. A Discovery+ Premium subscription will set you back £30.99, but you also have the option to add TNT Sports to existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages (prices vary).

Highlights will also be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where else can I watch Champions League games on Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video customers in Germany and Italy can also watch selected UCL matches via Prime Video. If you’re not already a subscriber you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial.

Check your country’s Prime Video homepage for more information.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re overseas when Man City vs Feyenoord kicks off on Tuesday, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN:

NordVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Man City vs Feyenoord live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including Tuesday’s Man City vs Feyenoord live stream. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Champions League soccer is available with both deals.

Watch Man City vs Feyenoord in Ireland

Subscription service Premier Sports has the rights to show several Champions league matches this season – including the Man City vs Feyenoord live stream. You can subscribe to Premier Sports through Sky, Now and Virgin Media.

Irish fans will also be able to watch a selection of matches for free. Virgin Media TV has the rights to show several games every match week – some of which will air on the free-to-air Virgin Media Two and its Virgin Media Play streaming service. (Other games will be available on Virgin Media More, which is exclusive to Virgin Media customers.)

You’ll also be able to watch matches on the free-to-air RTÉ 2 and its RTÉ Player.

Other games will be covered by subscription service TNT Sports.

Want to know which channel each match is on? Check out our guide to watching the Champions League 2024/25 wherever you are.

Watch Man City vs Feyenoord in Australia

Aussies can watch Man City vs Feyenoord live streams on Stan Sport in the early hours of Wednesday morning, along with every other Champions League match this season. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription.

Watch Man City vs Feyenoord live streams in South Africa

Soccer fans in South Africa can watch Tuesday’s UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.