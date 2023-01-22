Manchester City vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Sunday January 22, 2pm GMT

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester City (opens in new tab) vs Wolves (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City will be looking to keep Arsenal on their toes in the Premier League title race as they entertain Wolves.

Pep Guardiola's champions bounced from last weekend's Manchester derby loss in style, coming from behind with the help of an Erling Haaland brace to beat Tottenham 4-2 at home on Thursday – and they'll be hoping to follow that up with a more routine win here.

Wolves, meanwhile, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool on Wednesday; they have shown signs of improvement under Julen Lopetegui, though, and are unbeaten in five games on the road in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Guardiola rarely names the same starting 11 two games running, but he does have a fully fit City squad from which to select.

As for Wolves, they remain without long-term absentees Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic; Boubacar Traore is also still sidelined.

Form

Second-placed City will close the gap to Arsenal to two points with a win (albeit having played two games more than the Gunners, who host Manchester United later on Sunday); they're looking to record back-to-back victories for the first time since the World Cup.

As for Wolves, they could find themselves in the bottom three come this game – but they have just avoid defeat in successive matches for the first time since the beginning of September.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Manchester City vs Wolves.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Wolves will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Wolves kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday January 22 in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.