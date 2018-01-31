Match these, Aubameyang: 10 sensational goals from Premier League debutants

Federico Macheda vs Aston Villa (05/04/2009)

Macheda made 36 first-team appearances for Manchester United and scored just four goals. But ask any football fan why they remember him and they're guaranteed to talk about the Italian's Premier League debut in April 2009.

With United trailing Aston Villa following back-to-back league defeats against Liverpool and Fulham, a 17-year-old Macheda replaced Nani on the hour mark. Twenty minutes later Cristiano Ronaldo equalised with his second goal of the game – and then came Macheda’s moment of magic.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Ryan Giggs slid the ball into the Italian. With one touch he turned away from his defender and opened up space, before curling a delightful finish beyond Brad Friedel to win the game. Cue Martin Tyler's goalgasm.

Paulo Wanchope vs Man United (05/04/1997)

Exactly 12 years before Macheda’s wondergoal at Old Trafford, Wanchope produced the same feat for Derby County.

Having joined just over a week earlier from Costa Rican side Herediano, Wanchope scored a brilliant goal against Fergie's league leaders which put his new side 2-0 up inside 35 minutes.

After receiving possession on the halfway line after Darryl Powell dispossessed Nicky Butt, Wanchope ran. And ran. And ran. And after getting the better of five United defenders, Derby's leggy new frontman kept his composure to slot past Peter Schmeichel. Derby went on to win 3-2.

Danny Rose vs Arsenal (14/04/2010)

Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp surprised many by handing a Premier League debut to teenager Danny Rose in this crucial north London derby. Just 10 minutes in, though, Redknapp's decision looked justified – and in some style.

After Manuel Almunia had punched clear a corner, the bounced out to Rose 30 yards out from goal. But rather than doing what most full-backs would and take a touch before looping in a cross, Rose struck a rasping volley (clocked at 69.7mph) which swerved into the net back beyond Almunia. The 19-year-old was substituted for David Bentley at half-time, but his strike set Spurs on their way to a 2-1 victory.

Alan Shearer vs Crystal Palace (15/08/1992)

Opening weekend of the Premier League. An English transfer record at £3.6m. Blackburn are 2-1 down. Step forward Alan Shearer.

With 66 minutes played, the ball dropped to the 22-year-old outside the area – as good an invitation as any to thump a looping volley over Nigel Martyn, off the crossbar and in. Yes, the first of his 260 Premier League goals was rather good indeed.

Shearer had his second just 15 minutes later, cutting in from the left and unleashing a quality strike from outside the area which gave Martyn no chance again.

Anthony Martial vs Liverpool (12/09/2015)

Scoring a brilliant goal on your debut against Liverpool certainly helps ease the pressure of a record £36m transfer for a teenager – and that's exactly what Anthony Martial did.

The Frenchman came on as a substitute with Louis van Gaal's side leading 2-1 and five minutes left to play at Old Trafford, and made himself a hero after only 20 minutes. After collecting the ball from Ashley Young down the left, Martial gave Nathaniel Clyne and Martin Skrtel twisted blood, bamboozling the pair before tucking a neat finish into the bottom corner.

“Oh yes! Welcome to Manchester United,” exclaimed a particularly excitable Martin Tyler – much to Merseyside chagrin.

Jurgen Klinsmann vs Sheffield Wednesday (20/08/1994)

After arriving in England best-known for being part of the West Germany side which knocked England out of Italia '90 (and diving – definitely diving), Klinsmann set about winning over Tottenham fans quickly.

The German emphatically headed home Darren Anderton’s right-wing cross at Hillsborough to put visiting Spurs 4-2 up. It was his self-mocking diving celebration which grabbed the headlines, though, and laid the foundations for a successful season in the Premier League.

Klinsmann ended the season with 30 goals in all competitions and picked up the Football Writers’ Player of the Year before joining Bayern Munich.

Goal at 1:54

Marcus Rashford vs Arsenal (28/02/2016)

A week before this clash with Arsenal, few outside the Manchester United academy knew much about Rashford.

However, with injuries plaguing Louis van Gaal’s attack, the teenager had been thrown into United's starting line-up for a Europa League clash against Midtjylland – and scored twice on his senior debut at Old Trafford. Three days later, he started in the Premier League against Arsenal and was on for a hat-trick after just 32 minutes.

Rashford netted his first with a side-footed finish to open the scoring, and had his second within a matter of minutes by deftly heading in a Jesse Lingard cross. For good measure, he assisted a second-half winner for Ander Herrera. Not bad at all.

Robbie Keane vs Derby (21/08/1999)

After signing for Coventry for £6m, Keane set about immediately repaying it in his Premier League debut against Derby.

Keane scored both goals in a 2-0 victory for the Sky Blues, with a strike in each half. On this occasion, however, the Irishman didn't bother saving his best until last.

No: his opener was the special goal here. Keane latched onto a ball down the right wing before dribbling into the box, turning one way and then the other to beat defender Jacob Laursen, then finishing up with a fine effort from the tightest of angles.

Goal at 3:10

Mario Stanic vs West Ham (20/08/2000)

Oh, what a goal. In making his Premier League bow after joining from Parma, the Croatian announced himself by scoring twice as Chelsea beat West Ham 4-2 on the opening weekend of the 2000/01 season.

Stanic's second was a powerful header from a free-kick, but his first was a goal that anyone present will remember for a long time. The forward collected the ball around 40 yards out, teed himself up by controlling with his thigh, then kept it midair with another touch.

When eventually 30 yards out, Stanic unleashed a right-footed volley which flew past Shaka Hislop – all without the ball having not touched the ground between his first touch and final effort. Super Mario indeed.

Papiss Cisse vs Aston Villa (05/02/2012)

Cisse signed for Newcastle in January 2012 to join fellow Senegalese striker Demba Ba at St James’ Park. He made his debut for the club at home to Aston Villa, replacing the injured Leon Best early on (heady days, Magpies).

With the game locked at 1-1 and 20 minutes remaining, Jonas Gutierrez’s cross found its way to Cisse on the edge of the box. He controlled it with his chest, allowing it to drop before hitting a sweet left-footed half-volley right into the top corner which gave his side victory.

Cisse ended the season with 13 goals in 13 appearances as Newcastle finished 5th. Although he will mainly be remembered for his goal against Chelsea at the end of the 2011/12 season, his debut finish was also terrific.

