Next Chelsea manager odds: The five favourites to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge

Following the news that Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel, the question on everybody's lips is who will replace the German at Stamford Bridge?

Many thought the Blues had entered a less cut-throat era since Roman Abramovich sold the West London club to American Todd Boehly over the summer, but that is plainly not the case, after Tuchel's surprise sacking. He departs despite delivering Champions League success in 2021, and pressure will be on the new man to get results fast.

Let's see who's on Betfair's list of likely lads...

Mauricio Pochettino - 11/8

(Image credit: Getty)

The Argentine boss has been heaviy linked with a move back to the Premier League since leaving PSG at the end of last season and, for a time, was considered the frontrunner for the Manchester United job before Erik ten Hag took charge. Pochettino worked wonders at Chelsea rivals Spurs, during several years at the North London club, leading a youthful team to the Champions League final in 2019 He's made no secret of his desire to return to England. Could this be his chance?

Graham Potter - 11/4

(Image credit: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The likeable Brighton boss has long been linked with a move to a Champions League club and could benefit from getting his side off to a flyer this term. The Seagulls have taken 13 points from a possible 18 and have garnered praise for their attractive style of play so far this term. Potter's teams play with a back three, which would suit this Chelsea squad and he would likely jump at the chance for a shot at such a big opportunity. An early favourite for the post.

Brendan Rodgers - 5/1

(Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images))

Pinching a manager from the team languishing at the bottom of Premier League seems a rash option, even for impulsive Chelsea. Yet mitigating factors mean Rodgers is among the favourites for the role. Leicester have not invested as much as rivals in recent years and spent all summer trying to fend bigger fish away from their best players. The waning powers of Jamie Vardy have also played a part in the Foxes' struggles. Rodgers was once a coach at Chelsea and knows the club, but would his subsequent association with Liverpool scupper a return?

Zinedine Zidane - 14/1

(Image credit: PA)

Winning three consecutive Champions Leagues – as Zizou previously did as Real Madrid gaffer – ensures your name will always be thrown in the ring any time an elite club pulls the trigger on their boss. Yet the Frenchman's reluctance to consider English jobs in the past means he remains an outside bet, however much fans might love to see him in the dugout.

Marcelo Bielsa - 16/1

(Image credit: PA)

There's barely a Premier League fan who wouldn't love to see El Loco back in a top English job... except still-heartbroken Leeds fans, perhaps. Bielsa has the tactical knowledge and the experience to handle a top job, but is he too iconoclastic to thrive at a club like the Blues? It's unlikely we'll find out anytime soon – he's a long shot.