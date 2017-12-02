Phil Neville told by daughter not to tag her on Instagram photos

The 14-year-old Isabella Neville has gone public asking her dad not to embarrass her in Instagram posts, and dug the knife in further by saying people don't like him.

She wrote: "Please don't tag me in photos cause people don't like you and they're starting to unfollow me."

Poor Phil tried to get revenge as he tagged her in a following post and said: "Nice comment from my daughter. So much respect in my house!"

The ex-Manchester United and Everton man's so-called 'mates' sided with #TeamIsabella by backing her, though.

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas replied to Isabella's brutal Instagram post and said "now that is a young girl that knows her stuff!", while former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane added "yes correct!".

No Christmas presents for you from dad this year, Isabella.

