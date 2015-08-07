Premier League predictions: Andy Cole vs Robbie Fowler

The two striking greats agree on the teams that will get relegated, otherwise they have quite different opinions on what Premier League fans should expect in 2015-16.

We also ask them for their opinions on the prospects of the Reds and the Red Devils – the clubs where they made their names.

Part 1: Premier League preview

Who will win this year's English Premier League?

Robbie: Arsenal

Andy: Chelsea

Who will finish in the top four?

Robbie: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool

Andy: “The usual suspects” - Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Arsenal

Who will get relegated?

Robbie: Leicester, Bournemouth and Watford

Andy: Leicester, Bournemouth and Watford

Who will win the golden boot and how many goals will they score?

Robbie: An injury-free Diego Costa, 22+

Andy: Sergio Aguero, 26

Who will be Liverpool/Manchester United's leading scorer?

Robbie: Christian Benteke

Andy: Wayne Rooney

Which manager is under the most pressure entering the season?

Robbie: (Manuel) Pellegrini at Manchester City is under a lot of pressure to reclaim the title. All the managers in the Premier League are constantly under pressure, particularly at the top.

Andy: All managers are under huge pressure. In regards to the top four in particular, Brendan Rodgers has spent a lot of money and is under pressure to deliver. Louis van Gaal is expected to start challenging for the title.

Who will be the Premier League's surprise packet this season?

Robbie: Crystal Palace – I was very impressed with them last season at Anfield. Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie are top players and give them good width and pace. I fancy them to have a strong campaign.

Andy: Could go either way, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tim Sheerwood have a good season with Aston Villa.

Can you single out one favourite goal you scored from your time with Liverpool/Manchester United?

Robbie: Any goal against Man United or Everton!

Andy: Impossible to pick one. Loved them all. I love scoring goals!

Who was your toughest opponent?

Robbie: (Steve) Bruce/(Gary) Pallister as a pair were very tough. Jaap Stam as well was a top centre-half.

Andy: Des Walker

Part 2: Liverpool and Man United's prospects

What do you think of Liverpool and Manchester United's recruiting this close season?

Robbie: Impressive. I'm a big fan of Nathaniel Clyne and think Benteke could be exactly what we need. I'm very optimistic heading into the new season.

Andy: Good players. Still in need of a centre-forward with real pace to stretch opposing defences.

When do you think Liverpool and Manchester United could be challenging for the title?

Robbie: It seems to be getting harder and harder to mount a serious title challenge. Hopefully very soon.

Andy: Hopefully not much longer. Another year or 18 months.

