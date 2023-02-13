PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream and match preview, Tuesday February 14, 8pm GMT

Looking for a PSG (opens in new tab) vs Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. PSG vs Bayern Munich is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

European heavyweights collide as PSG host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

It's a repeat of the 2020/21 quarter-finals – where PSG advanced on away goals – and the 2019/20 final, which Bayern won 1-0 to become champions of Europe for the sixth time.

That final was the closest PSG have come to getting their hands on club football's most prestigious trophy. They made it to the semi-finals the following season but have crashed out in the last 16 in four of the past six campaigns, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid last term. Christopher Galtier's side finished second in their group this time around, albeit only due to having scored fewer away goals than winners Benfica.

As for Bayern, they'll be looking to make it through to the quarter-finals for the third successive season (although they have fallen at that hurdle on each of the last two occasions). The German giants have gone out of the Champions League in the last 16 just once since 2011 – to Liverpool in 2019 – and were the only team to win all six of their group matches this term.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

PSG have doubts over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, who has missed the last couple of weeks with a thigh injury, but Lionel Messi is set to return after sitting out Saturday's Ligue 1 loss to Monaco with a hamstring problem.

Fabian Ruiz could also be back after missing that game through a virus, but Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is still without Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui – in addition to Theo Hernandez and Manuel Neuer, who are out for the season.

Neuer's absence means that January signing Yann Sommer is set to make his European debut for Bayern.

Form

PSG come into this clash on their longest losing run in almost a year: two games, which rather serves to underline their dominance in recent times. Nonetheless, Galtier will demand a big response from his Ligue 1 tabel-toppers, after defeats to Monaco in the league and arch-rivals Marseille in the Coupe de France.

Bayern will hope to inflict PSG's first home loss since April 2021 – when Manchester City won in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Nagelsmann and co. head to Paris unbeaten in 19 matches, a run which stretches back to mid-September. The Bundesliga leaders have lost just once in all competitions this term.

Referee

Michael Oliver of England will be the referee for PSG vs Bayern Munich.

Stadium

PSG vs Bayern Munich will be played at the 48,583-capacity Parc des Princes in Paris.

Kick-off and channel

PSG vs Bayern Munich kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, February 14 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

