Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Education City Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Education City Stadium.

Where is Education City Stadium?

Education City Stadium is in Al Rayyan, 7km north-west of central Doha.

What is the capacity?

Education City Stadium seats 40,000 fans.

Who plays there?

Education City Stadium is a brand new venue and doesn't have a home team.

When was it completed?

Ground was first broken for Education City Stadium in 2016, and it opened in June 2020.

It hosted several matches at the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, including the final between Bayern Munich and UANL, as well as five matches at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

Education City Stadium reportedly cost $700m to construct.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at Education City Stadium?

22 November: Denmark v Tunisia (Group D)

24 November: Uruguay v South Korea (Group H)

26 November: Poland v Saudi Arabia (Group C)

28 November: South Korea v Ghana (Group H)

30 November: Tunisia v France (Group D)

1 December: South Korea v Portugal (Group H)

6 December: Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E (Round of 16)

9 December: Quarter-final

What will happen to Education City Stadium after the World Cup?

There are plans to reduce the capacity of Education City Stadium by half, from 40,000 to 20,000, after the World Cup.

The removed seats will be donated to help build stadiums in developing countries.