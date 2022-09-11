Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Khalifa International Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Khalifa International Stadium.

Where is Khalifa International Stadium?

Khalifa International Stadium is in Al Rayyan, 5km west of central Doha.

What is the capacity?

Khalifa International Stadium seats 45,416 fans.

Who plays there?

Khalifa International Stadium is home to the Qatar national team, but no club plays there.

When was it completed?

Khalifa International Stadium originally opened in 1976, but it was renovated for the World Cup.

Work on the upgrades began in 2014 and were finished by 2017, making it the first World Cup venue to be fully completed.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

According to Sky News (opens in new tab), the reported cost of renovations was anywhere between £70m and £280m.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at Khalifa International Stadium?

21 November: England v Iran (Group B)

23 November: Germany v Japan (Group E)

25 November: Netherlands v Ecuador (Group A)

27 November: Croatia v Canada (Group F)

29 November: Ecuador v Senegal (Group A)

1 December: Japan v Spain (Group E)

3 December: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B (Round of 16)

17 December: Third place play-off

What will happen to Khalifa International Stadium after the World Cup?

Khalifa International Stadium will continue to operate as one of the country's main sporting venues after the World Cup following its renovation.