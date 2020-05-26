Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Big Bank Holiday quiz?

Twelve minutes on the clock, 50 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates - do you know the most about football out of any of them?

THEN TRY Our first Big Bank Holiday quiz from a few weeks ago

The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine is in shops now, and it features a bumper quiz section. So to celebrate, we're upping the ante with our quizzes online and providing you with a super trivia quiz to keep you entertained in lockdown!

(Image credit: Future)

Last weekend was supposed to be FA Cup Final weekend. A sacred time in the footballing calendar where everyone stops and all eyes focus on Wembley Stadium.

There's been a bit of a change of plan - and not just with the FA Cup - but don't let that get you down this bank holiday weekend.

We've prepped another big 50-question quiz to test your knowledge on the beautiful game. Questions about internationals, the Premier League, lower league and random bits of trivia have been packed into this one.

So... how much of a football brainbox are you, exactly?

---

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

PREMIER LEAGUE Every Premier League club’s most famous fan

CHELSEA Euro 96, the complete history – part four: The Dutch demolition, England’s greatest performance

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you'll love on FourFourTwo.com