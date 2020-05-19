Every Premier League club’s most famous fan

Fulham are perhaps the best-supported club in the world. Well, they don’t have the most fans, obviously - but their list of supporters can rival any red carpet in Hollywood.

Hugh Grant, Sam Smith and Margot Robbie have all been spotted at the Cottage in recent times, with further rumours that the likes of Eminem, Pierce Brosnan and even Ewen MacIntosh – who played Big Keith in the Office – follow the Championship side.

So who’s your club’s biggest fan? And we mean fan – someone who actually attends games and screams at the telly, not just an A-list actor who was presented with a shirt once.

Arsenal

Take your pick. Arsenal are followed by politicians (Keir Starmer, John Bercow, Jeremy Corbyn), comedians (Dara O’Briain, Matt Lucas, Alan Davies) and actors (Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Daisy Ridley) alike. They’ve even got infamous supporters who disgrace the rest of the bunch – see Osama Bin Laden and Piers Morgan.

While Jay-Z and Chris Martin have visited the Emirates in recent years, there isn’t much proof that the pair are diehards. Likewise, Prince Harry reportedly supports Arsenal, but hasn’t spoken as much about football as his brother, William. Rihanna is friends with Mesut Ozil, but we’d wager that she hasn’t been through the hardships of the Nicklas Bendtner days to truly call herself a Gooner.

In terms of proper Arsenal fans who are genuinely excited about Gabriel Martinelli, the most famous is probably Idris Elba. Luther himself appeared in a kit launch video for the latest kit, claiming “I could’ve played for Arsenal you know,” before telling his mates that he was top scorer at Under-9 level for Canning Town. Perhaps Mikel Arteta’s found a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang...

Aston Villa

As the biggest club in a major UK city, it’s understandable that Aston Villa have plenty of notable followers. Three-quarters of Black Sabbath, actor David Bradley and even former PM David Cameron all follow the claret and blue – though Cameron did once forget which team he supported and claim to be a Hammer instead.

But in terms of who takes the title of the most famous, it’s hard to argue with Prince William. He seems to genuinely loves the club, looked mightily upset when handing runners-up medals to his team in the 2015 FA Cup final and has gone on record about how much he loves Aston Villa. He’s president of the FA too, which is more of a credential than most of us have to prove we love the beautiful game.

Is he the most famous fan though? Tom Hanks is apparently a big Villa fan – since 2001, no less. And only one of them played Forrest Gump...

Bournemouth

Bournemouth is a modestly-sized town with a stadium to match; their club hasn’t been in the top flight all that long and neighbours Southampton are traditionally more successful. Their most famous fan may well be Jamie Redknapp, who grew up in the area when his dad managed the side - but he’s not confirmed it on Super Sunday, yet.

Aside from him though, it’s somewhat slim pickings. Seth Rogan is linked with the Cherries, but does he know all the words to the “Eddie had a dream” chant? Maybe not. Apparently '90s TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss is a fan, but since you’ve probably heard of his band, let’s pick Matt Tong from Bloc Party. He’s a huge Cherries fan by all accounts and was even a regular on Bournemouth’s fan forums back in the day.

Brighton & Hove Albion

One name comes to mind when you think of Brighton fans. Well, two, depending on whether you call him Norman Cook or Fatboy Slim. He’s the town’s most famous export and has played gigs at the Amex.

Cook is in good company though. Des Lynam, Jon Snow (from the news, not Game of Thrones) and Simon Cowell are all Seagulls, though Cowell has admitted his is more of a passing interest than a full-blown fanatical devotion. Jamie Theakston and Michael Fish complete a who’s who of yesteryear faces who also follow the Albion.

Burnley

Even the skies have gone claret and blue over Burnley - only football can do this pic.twitter.com/yvuvpGFJzfJanuary 19, 2020

If you’re going along to Turf Moor any time soon, look out for Snoop Dogg, Prince Charles and Norris from Coronation Street. All are reported fans – of different levels of interest – with cricketer Jimmy Anderson and Radio 1 presenter Jordan North also big Clarets fans too. It’s quite the season ticket section.

As far as finding a Burnley fan with equal levels of fame and allegiance goes though, you’ll be hard-pressed to beat Alastair Campbell. The New Labour spin doctor is a huge supporter, and used his season ticket at Turf Moor as his fortnightly escape from the pressures of government when he advised Tony Blair in the 2000s.

Chelsea

Situated in one of the nicest areas of London, it’s perhaps no surprise that Chelsea can count Natalie Dormer, Jeremy Clarkson, Mark Ronson, Ellie Goulding, Gordon Ramsey and Cara Delevigne as Blues fanatics. Damon Albarn from Gorillaz has had a season ticket most of his adult life too, and even led a chant at a gig in Belgium, in tribute to Eden Hazard.

In terms of the most famous fan, Will Ferrell is up there: he’s appeared at Soccer Aid and now owns Los Angeles FC, so it’s genuine support, rather than wanting to look cool and fit in with other celebrities. But even Ron Burgundy probably can’t argue with Alfie.

Michael Caine has followed the west Londoners through the thin as well as the thick, famously telling a reporter once that he was off to watch the Blues on his “big high def” telly. Not a lot of people know that.

Crystal Palace

Interviewed Bill Nighy in a New York hotel junket. Don’t think I watched the film he was promoting and and I hated doing celebrity interviews. We talked about Crystal Palace instead. #BillNighyMay 14, 2020

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan was apparently once shocked when star of Schindler’s List, Star Wars and Taken, Liam Neeson, phoned him asking for tickets to Selhurst Park. There are conflicting reports regarding Neeson’s penchant for Liverpool too, but there are other stars who are confirmed Eagles fans.

Comedian Eddie Izzard once claimed, “All I really want is for Crystal Palace to win every game from now until the end of time - that's all”; two of The Inbetweeners follow Palace too (Simon Bird and James Buckley) and Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid sang Wilfried Zaha’s “He's just too good for you” chant on air after he had been called up to the England squad. Apparently, even Nigel Farage is a Palace fan.

Bill Nighy has to be the most famous, though. The Love Actually star is patron of the CPFRIS (Crystal Palace FC Fast Results & Information Service) Disabled Children’s Club and one Christmas, he addressed the Palace faithful, speaking of his pride to be an Eagle.

Everton

Beatle Paul McCartney grew up an Everton fan but later admitted he supports local rivals Liverpool as well, given his connection to the city and some of the Reds’ biggest stars. Macca says that he has “special dispensation from the Pope”, but it does weaken his shout for the most famous Toffees fan around, even if he was in the most famous band of all time.

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone is reportedly a big enough fan of Everton to regret not buying them in 2007. His boxer pal Tony Bellew is a diehard toffee himself, but perhaps not the most well-known of celebrities to follow them. Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud, Amanda Holden, Shane McGowan and John McEnroe could all be considered pretty famous Blues.

But perhaps the best bid belongs to Judi Dench. Not only is M herself a big fan along with her husband and son, she’s a patron of Everton's official charity, Everton in the Community.

Leicester City

Mention the words “Leicester City” and one man comes to mind. Gary Lineker doesn’t just take the crown of Leicester’s most famous fan and player, but their most famous son while he’s at it. His dad owned a market stall in the town centre and on uni open days at Leicester University, students are shown where Linekers’ parents live en route to the accommodation. The man basically runs the city.

Lineker isn’t the only talented footballer with allegiances to Leicester. Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno is not just a decent player – as proven on Soccer Aid and Soccer AM – he’s so crazy about his club that he wore their socks when having trials with another club. Bandmate Tom Meighan is also a Fox, though Serge’s close friend and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding is supposedly a Colchester fan.

Leicester can also count Manish Bhasin from BBC Sport in their fanbase, crooner Engelbert Humperdink and Lib Dem politician Lembit Opik. The 2003 rugby hero Martin Johnson is also Leicester born and bred, meaning Lineker isn’t the only famous England World Cup star from the area.

Liverpool

Good luck Liverpool!XxL&Ben MawsonJune 1, 2019

When you’ve been the kings of Europe six times, you’re bound to pick up some big admirers: still, boasting Nelson Mandela, Angelina Jolie, Samuel L Jackson, and LeBron James is taking the biscuit.

That’s not all. Dr Dre has been a fan since 1988 – perhaps he’s heard John Barnes rap – but given that he said he “read about” their 2001 UEFA Cup win, he’s perhaps not the biggest Red. Gary Barlow counts himself a Liverpool fan but given Take That pal Robbie Williams’s links to Soccer Aid, if he was a huge fan, we’d probably all know about it.

US songstress Lana Del Rey has claimed that she loved watching Luis Suarez play and got into Liverpool a few years ago. While that’s pretty cool, we’re going to give the most famous Red to Daniel Craig. When meeting the likes of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, he looked genuinely starstruck, which is impressive considering he has a license to kill.

Manchester City

There's only one team in Manchester, so the old joke goes. Pick almost any famous face from the city and you'll fine they might be blue rather than red: Ian Curtis, Johnny Marr, Rick Wakeman, Alan Carr, Timothy Dalton and Alan Rickman are or were all reported followers. Pre-money, too.

As much as it would annoy them to pick David Hasselhoff over them as Manchester City’s biggest fan, though - yes, apparently that’s true - there’s no denying that Noel and Liam Gallagher are the two biggest Citizens going. Noel has been on Super Sunday, interviewed Mario Balotelli and even celebrated titles with the squad.

He’s not just a City fan though, but a good luck charm for Italy. After Alessandro Del Piero spotted him at a match in 2006, he asked the Oasis star to come to the World Cup final, in the same clothes, as he believed him to be a good luck charm. “It goes without saying,” Gallagher recalled. “Who won the World Cup? Noelly G.”

Manchester United

I wouldnt swap sanchez for martial if arsenal paid us 20 millionJanuary 13, 2018

Manchester United have the most supporters in the world. It’s unsurprising then that the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Megan Fox, Justin Timberlake, Steve Coogan and Thom Yorke are all Red Devils. But who’s the biggest?

Eamon Holmes got into United because of George Best and even read a eulogy at his funeral. Drake has claimed to support United, but famously flip-flops between clubs, cursing them as he goes. Karl Pilkington, Rory McIlroy, Danny Boyle, John Simm and even Kim Jong Un are all apparently fans too. A special mention must go to rapper Dave, who openly references the club in his music and has even been pictured trying to tap up Jadon Sancho for a move.

The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, is a huge Red and has been pictured at United games and their training ground a few times now; but we’re going to pick Stormzy as the most famous, given that he’s on the up and Bolt’s star has peaked (sorry, Usain). Big Mike even helped unveil Paul Pogba.

Newcastle United

Disastrous.Those ‘at the top’ of our great club should be ashamed. The great shame is that they won’t be.The way they are repeatedly able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is astonishing.Thank you @rafabenitezwebMike Ashley - get out of OUR club https://t.co/O0khI17op1June 24, 2019

It’s certainly not Mike Ashley.

Newcastle is a massive city with massive fans. See Sting, Cheryl Cole, Brian Blessed, Gabby Logan, James Bay and even Tony Blair, whose prized possession is a No.9 shirt signed by Alan Shearer.

Really though, there’s only ever going to be one winner. Well, two. Ant and Dec are the Toon’s most famous export/s, appear on the odds list to manage the club every time Ashley is looking for a new boss and have even spoken out against the owner himself. Howay, the lads.

Norwich City

When it comes to Norwich City, it’s essentially a question of whether the celebrity in question is more famous than Delia Smith. The TV chef is more well-known these days for her half-time “Let’s be having you” outburst at Carrow Road than she is for cooking and she’s been on the board at Norwich forever.

Jake Humphrey from BT Sport is fairly famous these days, while Sky rival Simon Thomas is also a Canary. Stephen Fry has also been on the Norwich board and is a lifelong fan, while noughties popstars Myleene Klass and the Darkness also call themselves fans.

Surely though, Hugh Jackman has to be the most famous Canary? OK, he says he’s only been to Carrow Road once, but it’s easy to put that down to him being Australian. He nearly invested in the club and has family connections, given that his mum is from Norfolk. He even has the Milk Cup shirt from 1985. That’s a lot more avid than most celebrity fans.

Sheffield United

Ahead of Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday...here's the entire plot of When Saturday Comes (starring Sean Bean) condensed into 15 seconds:https://t.co/ryzG8xYSJo pic.twitter.com/gBk3SG03B7November 9, 2018

Both Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock call Sheffield United their childhood club: and they’re not alone in the stands, with plenty of other famous fans in the ranks.

Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the Beast from the Chase and Jessica Ennis-Hill make it quite an eclectic fanbase. Though Arctic Monkeys are famously Sheffield through and through, they’re Wednesdayites.

The celebrity most associated with the Blades though - and probably still the most famous - is Sean Bean. Bean has a tattoo that says “100% Blade”, has invested money into the club and was even reported to have shouted at Warnock when United were relegated in 2007 (though he denies it). One does, it seem, simply walk into Bramall Lane.

Southampton

It’s not a great start when you mention a member of Coldplay that isn’t Chris Martin. Drummer Will Champion, however, has a season ticket at Southampton.

Lucy Pinder, Chris Packham and David Frost all make the cut of famous Saints fans (some more famous than others), but probably the most famous must go to Craig David. The RnB singer has been a fan of the club all his life, but he often misses midweek games, given that he’s usually making love on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur

made of tottenham. proud to announce our third kit for the 19/20 season. COYS! 💙 pic.twitter.com/klyST3sAxFSeptember 3, 2019

Louis van Gaal is a legend at Barcelona, Ajax and Bayern Munich. But he grew up a Tottenham Hotspur fan, citing Jimmy Greaves and the “fantastic white shirts” for his fandom.

He’s not the only surprising Spurs fan. Avelino, Annie Mac, JK Rowling, AJ Tracey and Dave Bautista all claim to follow the Lilywhites, while legendary broadcasters Trevor McDonald and Barry Davies are also apparently huge Tottenham fans. A special mention should also go to Lord Sugar, who was chairman of the club at one point, but remains a loyal fan to this day (even if he did admire Arsene Wenger).

The most famous Spurs fan though has to go to Adele. She’s been spotted at White Hart Lane on a number of occasions and wrote ‘Hometown Glory’ about the area.

Watford

So here is the interview... when I met Jennifer Aniston. She is too cool! I even gave her a Watford shirt http://t.co/uXtZQyBcVVAugust 15, 2013

Radio One presenter Chris Stark was on a mission to spread the Watford word through the Hollywood Hills at one point, presenting Hornets shirts to Jennifer Aniston and Robert Downey Jr. in interviews, and even trying to sell the matchday experience to Mila Kunis, in a video that went viral.

Watford are already pretty well-supported, however. While Elton John is the main man associated with the club, we’re going to give their most famous fan title to Anthony Joshua, who’s mates with Troy Deeney. Joshua also has a soft spot for Real Madrid, since he’s a Cristiano Ronaldo fan - perhaps the superstar boxer could use his influence to bring CR7 to Vicarage Road one day?

West Ham United

A debate rages over the biggest celebrity West Ham United follower. You see, if Queen Elizabeth II really does follow the Irons, she’s undoubtedly the top corgi. But did she call Dimitri Payet a judas when he left? Would she declare “one thinks Mark Noble is the East End Xavi”? According to rumours, she took a shine to Cesc Fabregas when Arsenal visited the palace years ago: if she is a Hammer, she’d have been livid with him joining Chelsea.

Since no one’s likely to confirm Her Majesty’s support for West Ham any time soon, we have to fall back on the famous faces we know support them. Ray Winstone, Kriss Akabusi, Keira Knightly, John Cleese, Len Goodman and Triple H is quite a line-up. Russell Brand even interrupted Sam Allardyce’s post-match interview to kiss him.

Love him or loathe him, it’s probably James Corden for the most famous. The TV host and Tony Award-winner has made no secret of his love for West Ham, and his character Smithy Gavin and Stacey from is naturally also a Hammer. So it’s Corden. Unless it’s the Queen.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

The force is strong here, @HamillHimself. Great to have you with us.🐺 pic.twitter.com/j4avG5Fi3ASeptember 9, 2017

Luke Skywalker supports Wolverhampton Wanderers. OK, Mark Hammill was asked to support them by a fan group and later admitted, “I only became an accidental ‘fan’ when someone asked if I liked the wolves and I said yes because I thought they meant the animal.”

Of Wolves’ fans who actually know they’re fans, Beverly Knight, Eric Idle, Edward Elgar and apparently Mike Tyson have all been reported to follow the club. Andy Murray has worn their shirt to training, though that was more because his manager supported them. Potentially the most famous must go to Robert Plant though, lead singer of the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin and vice-president of the club. Plant has been a fan of the club since he was 5.

“It's been a bloody murderous journey. This is paradise,” he said of his time following the club and their recent promotion under Nuno Santo.

