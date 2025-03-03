Quiz! Can you get 100% in our big Jose Mourinho quiz?

By
published

The Special One is hard to forget - but how much do you remember about him?

New Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during a press conference, June 2004
A fresh-faced Jose Mourinho in his first Chelsea press-conference (Image credit: Alamy)

The football world would be a duller world without Jose Mourinho.

The self pre-claimed 'Special One' was always happy to play the villain and would do absolutely anything to make sure he won a game.

In FourFourTwo's latest quiz offering, we are going to test your knowledge of the Portuguese manager, so get ready to show off all that information you knew would come in handy one day...

You have got 10 questions to prove your worth and secure eternal glory (okay maybe not eternal glory, but you can definitely show off to your friends at least once).

Mourinho has had a sensational career across Europe, managing some of the best players to grace the game. However, you're going to have to dig deep if you want to achieve 100% on this quiz.

Something escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

