Quiz! Can you name every country Michael Owen scored against for England?
On this day in 1998, the 18-year-old scored an all-time great England goal - just don't mention the final score...
What were you up to when you were 18 years old?
On this day 22 years ago, Michael Owen was busy tearing through the Argentinian defence and scoring that goal - the one that would catapult him to superstardom in England.
Owen would go onto win a Ballon d'Or, a treble in 2001 with Liverpool of the UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup - of which he scored two goals in the final - before moving to Real Madrid in 2004. Eventually, he'd become a Premier League winner - just don't mention that to Reds fans.
For his country, however, Owen scored 40 goals - how many of his opponents can you name?
While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!
NOW READ...
LIVERPOOL Liverpool have won the Premier League – but can they win a place in history?
PREMIER LEAGUE You can now get a match-worn 'Black Lives Matter' shirt for any Premier League club – for just a fiver
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.