Quiz! Can you name every country Michael Owen scored against for England?

What were you up to when you were 18 years old?

On this day 22 years ago, Michael Owen was busy tearing through the Argentinian defence and scoring that goal - the one that would catapult him to superstardom in England.

Owen would go onto win a Ballon d'Or, a treble in 2001 with Liverpool of the UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup - of which he scored two goals in the final - before moving to Real Madrid in 2004. Eventually, he'd become a Premier League winner - just don't mention that to Reds fans.

For his country, however, Owen scored 40 goals - how many of his opponents can you name?

