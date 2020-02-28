Quiz! Can you name every El Clasico scorer from Real Madrid and Barcelona of the last 20 years?

12 minutes on the clock, 61 players to guess - are you ready?

It's the biggest match of the season for some - and it's on this weekend. A clash of two bitter enemies, who may not be the closest geographically, but whose footballing rivalry is based on a battle between egos, philosophy and extraordinary history.

But enough about Brighton vs Crystal Palace. It's also El Clasico this weekend.

When Barcelona take on Real Madrid, there are usually fireworks - we've seen 6-2s, 4-3s, 5-1s, 3-3s and even a 6-6, which was all the way back in 1916.

We're not interested in games that far back though. We just want you to name as many scorers in the fixture since 2000.

We're accepting all competitions, but not own goals. What started out as an innocent match between teams in Spain's big two cities has gradually become a who's who of Ballon d'Or podium alumni. We guarantee you'll have heard of most of these fellas.

