Quiz! Can you name every member of Barcelona's 2006 Champions League-winning squad?

6 minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

Quiz! Can you name every player to win the Champions League and Copa Libertadores?

Barcelona won the last edition of the European Cup in 1992, before the competition was rebranded as the Champions League.

It took them another 14 years to lift the trophy again, as Frank Rijkaard's side came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final.

The makings of the modern Barcelona were evident in that team, who also comfortably won La Liga by finishing 12 points clear of Real Madrid.

In total, 22 players featured for Barca in the Champions League that season. How many can you name?

