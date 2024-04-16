Quiz! Can you name every member of Barcelona's 2006 Champions League-winning squad?

By Sean Cole
published

Barca won their first title of the Champions League era by beating Arsenal 2-1 in the final

Samuel Eto'o of Barcelona celebrates scoring the equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Final between Arsenal and Barcelona at the Stade de France on May 17, 2006 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

6 minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

