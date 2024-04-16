Quiz! Can you name every member of Barcelona's 2006 Champions League-winning squad?
Barca won their first title of the Champions League era by beating Arsenal 2-1 in the final
6 minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to win the Champions League and Copa Libertadores?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Barcelona won the last edition of the European Cup in 1992, before the competition was rebranded as the Champions League.
It took them another 14 years to lift the trophy again, as Frank Rijkaard's side came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final.
The makings of the modern Barcelona were evident in that team, who also comfortably won La Liga by finishing 12 points clear of Real Madrid.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In total, 22 players featured for Barca in the Champions League that season. How many can you name?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Barcelona?
Quiz! Can you name every city to host the final of a European club competition since 2000?
Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.