Quiz! Can you name every season's top-scoring trio since 2000?

The best things come in threes. Messi, Suarez and Neymar. Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo. The Godfather trilogy. The Hoosiers.

So we thought we'd test your knowledge for the top-scoring trios of the century. Each season, the usual suspects light up the goalscoring charts - but we want to find the players that combined as part of a three.

That might be front threes. But it might also be three random players for the club. Who were the top three scorers from each of these clubs in each of these seasons - since together, they scored more than any other trio.

We've put the club down to help but aside from that, you're on your own...

