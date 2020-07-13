Quiz! Can you name every opponent Manchester City have faced in the Champions League?

Six minutes on the clock, 36 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 25 correct answers in our 'Who Am I?' European Championships quiz?

So, Manchester City's ban from European competition has been lifted.

For a while, the pack in the Premier League were chasing fifth place, believing it to be enough to see them among the elite of Europe next season - but with such a plot twist off the pitch, the final three games in the season will certainly be interesting.

More importantly for City, however, the Tuesday and Wednesday nights under the bright Etihad lights will continue.

Can you name every club that has played them since they first qualified for the Champions League in 2012?

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

NEW PREMIER LEAGUE KITS 2020/21 Every released home and away shirt so far

LIONEL MESSI Why everyone's talking about how the world's best player could leave Barcelona

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world