Quiz! Can you name the lineups from Man United 3-1 Man City (2006/07)?

Ten years ago, the Manchester derby was an altogether less attractive prospect for the blue half of the city.

In this season, 2006/07, they watched their red neighbours lift the Premier League trophy for a 16th time while they staved off relegation in 15th place, just four points above the drop zone. Manchester United would go on to secure the title again in 2008 and 2009.

These were very different times for Manchester City, then, before petrodollars fuelled the exciting ascent that brings them to the here and now, with the world's most coveted coach (eventually) aiming to bring the title to Eastlands.

How good is your memory? It'll have to be in particularly healthy working order to recall the players that featured in the fixture below. Let us know how you get on, as ever, @FourFourTwo

