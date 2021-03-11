Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Manchester United 4-0 AC Milan, 2010?

You have five minutes to guess 28 players.

Plenty has changed in the last 11 years, hasn't it?

Back in 2010, AC Milan were on top of Italian football and recent Champions League winners. Manchester United, similarly, had tasted a lot of recent success. Fast-forward to now and neither side has had nearly as fruitful a decade.

But both Milan and United are on the up. The Rossoneri are still fighting for a Serie A table and hoping to qualify for the Champions League while United are pushing Manchester City the league and still going strong in Europe.

Tonight they meet in Europe again, all these years later. Can you remember the stars of the last time these two heavyweights faced off?

