Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City vs Tottenham line-ups from the Champions League in 2019?

Five minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess. How many can you name?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - be sure to get your Blues-supporting pals involved too.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever qualify for the Euros?

Quiz not showing up? Play it on Sporcle, here.

When Manchester City hosted Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium for the Champions League quarter-final second leg in 2019, it was a lesson as to why 1-0 in the first leg is never enough.

With just minutes of the game remaining, the score was 4-3 to City. We'd had VAR decisions, sloppy defending and virtuoso attacking displays from individuals. And then City broke through.

Pep Guardiola celebrated an equaliser - well at least, that's what he thought. VAR chalked it off and the image of the Catalan slumping to his knees, hands over his face in pure despair, is one that will remain with anyone who watched that game for a long, long time.

The defining image of that tie, in fact. City play Spurs again tomorrow - will Pep get a little luckier this time?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

BLACK FRIDAY 10 Puma t-shirts and shirts you need in your wardrobe this winter

JAMIE WARD Why are Manchester United so much better away from home?

IN THE MAG Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more