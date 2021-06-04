Quiz! Can you name the Wales Euro 2020 squad?

Five minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess.

The Euros are just a week away and Wales are among the first nations in action at the tournament. Gareth Bale & Co take on Switzerland on Saturday, June 12. Whether or not they can repeat the incredible feats of 2016, when they reached the semi-finals in France, remains to be seen.

These 26 players have a tough act to follow, and a tricky group, including Turkey and Italy as well as next weekend's opponents, suggests it won't be easy.

So can you name the 26 men charged with, erm... doing a Wales again?

There are five minutes on the clock. let's get cracking!

