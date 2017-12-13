Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring strike partnerships for each of the 26 Premier League seasons?

Like all good goalscorers, the first thing we do is acknowledge the assist – so a saluted celebration in the direction of Transfermarkt, who made it simple for us to find the highest scoring strike partnership for each Premier League season.

The diversity is interesting too. On two occasions, a pair of team-mates have worked together to score 50+ goals in a season – for Liverpool in 2013/14 and for Newcastle back in 1993/94.

Other seasons have had lower totals, with one player carrying most of the load. Take 2003/04, when an Arsenal pair topped the rankings with 34 goals, but with one player contributing 30 of them by himself!

We’ve put 10 mins on the clock - and a breakdown of how the goals were divided between the two players is below. It’s one point per player, but there are footballers who appear in multiple seasons. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some buddies too to see if they can top your total. Surely not.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com