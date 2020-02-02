Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham v Manchester City line-ups from 2016/17?

The year is 2016 and it's a cold day in October. Tottenham are still building their new stadium and Manchester City have won every league game under Pep Guardiola.

It's on this day that Pep was first defeated on a Premier League touchline.

A lot's changed since that day, but not the intensity with which these two sides have scrapped it out.

We've seen a classic Champions League tie since and with Jose Mourinho facing old enemy Guardiola for the first time in a Spurs dugout, the drama is sure to ramp up another notch.

Both City and Spurs are completely different sides now, but can you name who played in each team the first time they met under Guardiola's watch?

We've given you six minutes to name as many as you possibly can. Let us know how you did @FourFourTwo – and remember to share with your friends.

