Quiz! Can you name Tottenham's starting XI from their 3-1 win over Inter in 2010?

It was Tottenham's first season in the Champions League and at home to defending champions Inter, Harry Redknapp's side turned on the style at a packed White Hart Lane.

Spurs went ahead in the first half and extended their lead just after the hour. And although Samuel Eto'o set up a nervy finale as he pulled one back for the visitors 10 minutes from time, substitute Roman Pavlyuchenko wrapped up an impressive 3-1 win in the closing stages.

Tottenham went on top the group ahead of Inter and knocked out their city rivals AC Milan in the last 16, before losing to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Along with Pavlyuchenko, Jermaine Jenas and Wilson Palacios came off the bench for the north London club that night. But can you name their starting XI?

