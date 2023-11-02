Quiz! Can you name Tottenham's starting XI from their 3-1 win over Inter in 2010?
Spurs beat the Italian giants in a memorable match at White Hart Lane 13 years ago today – can you recall their team that night?
Six minutes on the clock, 11 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1956?
It was Tottenham's first season in the Champions League and at home to defending champions Inter, Harry Redknapp's side turned on the style at a packed White Hart Lane.
Spurs went ahead in the first half and extended their lead just after the hour. And although Samuel Eto'o set up a nervy finale as he pulled one back for the visitors 10 minutes from time, substitute Roman Pavlyuchenko wrapped up an impressive 3-1 win in the closing stages.
Tottenham went on top the group ahead of Inter and knocked out their city rivals AC Milan in the last 16, before losing to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
Along with Pavlyuchenko, Jermaine Jenas and Wilson Palacios came off the bench for the north London club that night. But can you name their starting XI?
QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name the 20 clubs with most points in the league since 1888?
Quiz! Can you name the record transfer of every current Premier League club?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White