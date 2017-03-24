Quiz! How many of the 54 UEFA nations in World Cup qualifying can you name?

Everyone loves international breaks, right? (Oh, OK – fine.) Anyway, you can make the current one fun by attempting our latest quiz.

Your task today is to list the UEFA nations attempting to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. You've got six minutes to name as many as you can – there are 54 to get in total.

As ever, don't forget to tell us how you fared on Twitter @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores to our followers so you can compare yourself against the rest. Just make sure you don't give away any answers, because that wouldn't be very nice. Good luck!

(Please note: Adblockers won't let you see this quiz, so please turn them off for our site!)

