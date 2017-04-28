Quiz! How many of the 82 goalscorers from north London derbies since 1992/93 can you name?

Arsenal vs Spurs is a fixture that usually delivers smashing entertainment. We've had 4-4 and 3-3 draws, a 5-1, a 5-2... followed by another 5-2. Even a 5-4. What?

A total of 82 different goalscorers have contributed to this fixture (not including ever-reliable 'own goals'). That's in the Premier League era alone.

However, we're not biased here, so this quiz covers all north London derbies from the last 25 years - including Premier League games, FA Cup ties and an alarming number of League Cup matches.

We've given you each player's total goals, the club he scored them for - and even their national team too. All you need to do is supply the surnames. When you're done, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. Then challenge some friends to see how they get on. Good luck!

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site to see these quizzes!)

More time-killing quizzes at FourFourTwo.com