Quiz! Name all 28 clubs to appear in a Champions League semi-final since 1993

When the European Cup transformed (Incredible Hulk-like) into the Champions League in 1992/93, it didn't have any semi-finals. Clubs went straight from a group stage to the final. A sad state of affairs, because the semi-final always feels like the business end of any competition to us.

Thankfully, they rectified that for 1993/94 and we've had semi-finals every year since. But how many can you recall?

We've given you the national league of each of the 28 clubs to make it that far, plus the total number of semi-final stage appearances they've clocked up. All you need to do is fill in the clubs. When you're done, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. Then challenge some pals as well. Good luck!

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site to see these quizzes!)

