Ranked! The title race in Europe's top five leagues

It's squeaky bum time for a lot of sides across Europe as we head into the final few weeks of the season, but a few have built up such large gaps that they'll be able to relax while others fret.

The title races in the Bundesliga and Premier League are going down to the wire, with five clubs across the two divisions still in with a shout of lifting the title come the season's conclusion. As always, though, the same can't be said for every domestic league.

Winners in Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga all look pretty much nailed on, barring any disasters/miracles - depending on how you want to view the situation.

Regardless, there are still some brilliant stories which have emerged across the campaign, meaning all is not lost as FourFourTwo ranks the title races from worst to best across Europe's top five league.

5. Serie A

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While witnessing Napoli win their first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona playing for the club over 30 years ago is certainly a sight to behold, there is quite simply no title race happening in Serie A. Drab for the neutral, though the scenes set to come from Naples will more than make up for it.

As it stands, Napoli are 17 points clear of second-placed Lazio with seven games remaining, and, should results go their way this upcoming weekend, Luciano Spalletti's men could be celebrating the title triumph with six games to spare - Napoli host Salernitana while Lazio travel to San Siro to face Inter Milan. If Gli Azzurri win and the side from Rome fail to take three points, Serie A is Napoli's.

As a result, it's only a question of when, not if, Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo will be lifting aloft the Scudetto to those adorning Neapolitan crowds. The spectacle of any sort of title race is nigh-on impossible, but the compromise should be beautiful.

4. Ligue 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PSG tried making the title race in France as interesting as possible with losses against Rennes and Lyon either side of the March international break, but neither Marseille nor Lens in the chasing pack managed to capitalise on the Parisians dropping points, leaving the fight for first pretty much non-existent.

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Co. are eight points clear of second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1 with just six games to go, and when considering the run-in the league leaders have, it seems virtually impossible they'll be stopped from taking the crown once again.

Indeed, the highest placed team PSG will face between now and the end of the season are Clermont Foot in ninth, with a further four fixtures against sides battling relegation.

Should they slip up - highly unlikely - then it'll surely go down as one of the biggest bottles in football history. Don't count on it happening, though.

3. La Liga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only reason La Liga is ranked third and not fourth on this list is because of Real Madrid. When it comes to Los Blancos, there's always a slight possibility that anything can happen.

This is all in FourFourTwo's wishes, though, because Barcelona are 11 points clear with eight games to go. La Liga is also their sole focus, having already been knocked out of Europe and in the Copa del Rey this season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will inevitably have their sights firmly set on beating Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals. After all, why be Champions of Spain when you can become Champions of Europe for a ridiculous 15th time - not to mention the fact it would be the club's sixth triumph in the competition in the last decade.

Regardless, Xavi won't allow his Barcelona side to even offer a glimmer of hope to Real Madrid, the former Camp Nou star demanding his players drive home right until the final game of the season against Celta Vigo.

2. Premier League

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League title race has been a thrilling spectacle all season, with underdogs Arsenal setting an unassailable early lead as Manchester City floundered.

Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks, though, allowing Pep Guardiola's assembled stars back into the fight ahead of a crunch game on Wednesday night. With Arsenal five points ahead having played two games more than City, Mikel Arteta's haunches will head to the Etihad Stadium knowing only a win will keep the title in their hands heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Manchester City are aiming to win their fifth title in six years, while talk of a treble is also gathering momentum as they progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League and reached the FA Cup final in the past seven days. With European glory within reach, will their focus be elsewhere for the run in, though?

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking to win their first Premier League since the Invincible season in 2003/04, led by a young squad featuring the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Naturally, it's too difficult to call, which makes the final title race in Europe's top five league even more intriguing...

1. Bundesliga

(Image credit: Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

So, what you're saying is Bayern Munich might not win the Bundesliga again?

Correct. With just five games remaining in the Bundesliga, there's a real, tangible possibility that we could be about to see Bayern Munich fail to win the league for the first time since 2010/11, when Borussia Dortmund lifted the title under Jurgen Klopp.

Indeed, Dortmund lead the way in Germany with 60 points after 29 games, but just one point ahead of Bayern who are breathing heavily down their necks and unlikely to give up without a fight under Thomas Tuchel. Even better, Union Berlin are still within touching distance and have an outside shot of nicking first, the side from the capital just five points off Dortmund.

Unfortunately for the neutral, Bayern have the slightly more favourable fixtures for the final weeks of the campaign, as they face the bottom two sides in Schalke and Hertha Berlin. They do have to welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena in the penultimate weekend, though, which could certainly pose problems.

Meanwhile, Dortmund still have to play Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) and Wolfsburg (8th), before hosting Mainz (7th) at home on the final day, where they could ultimately clinch the title.

It's certainly still all to play for, and there will inevitably be a few more twists and turns as the pressure intensifies. Hold on, it could be a bumpy ride.