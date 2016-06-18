Red Devils find form: How Stats Zone saw Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne moved up several gears to see off a belligerent Republic of Ireland outfit on Saturday afternoon. And Stats Zone helped illuminate how the English Premier League stars were able to get going at Euro 2016 having been unable to find a way past that stifling Italian defence on Matchday 1.

Instead, despite a keenly contested opening 40 minutes, Les Diables Rouge slowly took control of midfield, and sniped down the flanks to create chances against captain John O'Shea's team, eventually settling the contest via three lightning counter-jabs.

TEAMS #BEL v #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Dembele and Carrasco in; Walters out for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/HdpC7KU9nV

Fellaini dropped, Dembele recall

Wilmots dropped Marouane Fellaini for Mousa Dembele to add more craft to the middle of the pitch, while also swapping in Thomas Meunier at right-back for the unconvincing Laurent Ciman.

And the changes looked to help the Belgians as Dembele added his customary successful dribbles and ball recoveries to the middle proceedings, and collectively they forced Ireland onto the back foot.

#BEL 0-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): The Dembele effect: most ball recoveries/dribbles. pic.twitter.com/nYae3qrNjj

Indeed Ireland only really threatened via the odd attempted high press from Shane Long and Co. which often resulted in a Belgian free kick, with Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen too technically adept to pin down in such a manner.

#BEL 0-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Physical start from Ireland. pic.twitter.com/LuLhRE5KAi

Wide attacks

Belgium used the flanks often, with the creatavity of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne to the fore.

#BEL 0-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Crucial battle in the wide areas. pic.twitter.com/KxJlKU60Pf

There was an element of irony to the opening goal, however, as Ireland's Long attacked a cross and Vermaelen might have conceded a penalty with a high foot. Instead Belgium countered, with Lukaku finding the corner of Darren Randolph's net in fine fashion with a finessed left-foot finish.

#BEL 1-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Superb work from De Bruyne in setting up the goal. pic.twitter.com/Tpisk7nXMN

And from there the Belgians took control, countering twice more through the excellent Axel Witsel (who only lost the ball twice during the entire game)…

#BEL 3-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Witsel only misplaced two passes all afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9cQ72iSg7q

…and Lukaku again…

#BEL 3-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Two shots = two goals for Lukaku today. pic.twitter.com/v3848R3CxA

…while the improving De Bruyne, who created the most chances in the game and found a team-mate with half of his crosses, finally brought his superb club form to the tournament arena.

#BEL 3-0 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/MULZ581VBe): De Bruyne created the most chances today; good crossing. pic.twitter.com/vtFSEXLNHp

For Ireland, a (not inconceivable) victory is needed in Lille on Wednesday against confirmed Group E winners Italy. For Belgium, things look a whole lot rosier.

