Ronaldo wins it again! Your top player of 2016 announced

We've counted down the best players in the world for 2016 and now you've had your say. Some 350,000 votes were cast via the Forza Football voting platform here. And the results are in…

And largely you agree with us! Cristiano Ronaldo came out out top (just as we called it) with Messi second, while Neymar was fifth and Bale sixth, just as we declared, too. Griezmann may have swapped places with Luis Suarez (maybe international football is more important, eh?) but both your top ten and our top ten are remarkably similar.

The official results of the first Forza Fans’ (and FourFourTwo) Player of the Year award is:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 38.5% of the vote

2. Lionel Messi: 22.2%

3. Antoine Griezmann: 12.1%

4. Luis Suarez: 5.75%

5. Neymar: 4.52%

6. Gareth Bale: 4.46%

7. Kevin De Bruyne: 4.3%

8. Robert Lewandowski: 3.6%

9. Manuel Neuer: 2.3%

10. Sergio Aguero: 2.2%

Think we've got it wrong still? Who have we missed? Tell us in the comments below or @FourFourTwo.

The Best 100 Footballers in the World 2016