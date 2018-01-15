Saido Berahino turns up ready for Stoke's trip to Manchester United 24 hours early

Berahino donned his matchday tracksuit and brought along his boot bag as he awaited the team coach to Manchester.

However, he was kindly informed by team-mates Kurt Zouma and Eric Choupo-Moting in the car park that his team's Premier League game was actually the next day (much to their great amusement).

The 24-year-old is yet to score in 25 appearances for Stoke, having signed from West Brom in January 2017. But at least he's keen...

WOW: Saido Berahino has turned up to Stoke City’s training ground to get on the coach to Old Trafford.......the match is tomorrow.January 14, 2018

See also...

Watch: The astonishing moment Ligue 1 ref kicks out at Nantes player – then sends him off

Watch: Barcelona's Luis Suarez curls home absolute beauty in La Liga

​In Other News...