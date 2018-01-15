Saido Berahino turns up ready for Stoke's trip to Manchester United 24 hours early
A tracksuit-clad Berahino rocked up ready to play Manchester United on Sunday – forgetting the game was on Monday night
Berahino donned his matchday tracksuit and brought along his boot bag as he awaited the team coach to Manchester.
However, he was kindly informed by team-mates Kurt Zouma and Eric Choupo-Moting in the car park that his team's Premier League game was actually the next day (much to their great amusement).
The 24-year-old is yet to score in 25 appearances for Stoke, having signed from West Brom in January 2017. But at least he's keen...
WOW: Saido Berahino has turned up to Stoke City’s training ground to get on the coach to Old Trafford.......the match is tomorrow.January 14, 2018
